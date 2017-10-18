Death notices for Wednesday, October 18

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Paddy Faul, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo / Mohill, Co. Leitrim



The death has occurred of Paddy Faul, Humbert St., Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo and formerly of Birmingham, England and Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Tuesday, 17th October, 2017, peacefully, at the North West Hospice, Sligo in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Mary and dearly loved father of Frances. Sadly missed by his wife, daughter, son-in-law Stuart, granddaughter Fiona, brother Des, sister Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Paddy will repose at Coen's Funeral Home, The Square, Tubbercurry, on Wednesday, 18th October, from 5pm until 7pm with removal to the Church of St. John the Evangelist, Tubbercurry, arriving at 7.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 11.30am with the funeral proceeding to Rhue Cemetery.

Elizabeth (Patsy) Gannon, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon

Elizabeth (Patsy) Gannon (nee McGuinness) Gannon's Eggs and Poultry, Tullyleague, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, 16th October, 2017. Peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Micheál, her brother Msgr Michael and her sister Maureen. Sadly missed by her daughter Phia, sons Ray and Ciaran, brother Ted (Mullingar), daughter-in-law Geraldine, grandchildren Karina, Laureen, Eimear, Katelyn, Rhys and Andrew, niece, nephew, relatives and friends. Requiescat in pace.

Reposing on Wednesday, October 18th, at her home Tullyleague, Carrick-on-Shannon from 4pm until 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Michael's Church, Drumlion for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery. House private Thursday morning please.

Bridie Tighe, Kilglass, / Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Bridie Tighe (née Feeney), Carrigeen, Kilglass, Co. Roscommon / Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, on Monday, 16th October, 2017, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife and best friend of Paddy and much loved mother of Patrick and Kieran. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters-in-law Róisín and Anne, grandchildren, brother Pearse, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday, October 18th, from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Thursday, October 19th, to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of, if desired, to Roscommon-Mayo Hospice, care of Pat McHugh, Funeral Director, Strokestown.

Gerard Fitzgerald, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford

Gerard Fitzgerald, Lismoy, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford and formerly of Naas, Co. Kildare, on Monday, 16th October, 2017, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, pre-deceased by his mother Mary, father Joseph, brothers Senan and John. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Elizabeth, daughter Clair, sons Martin and Joe, sisters Josephine (Cashman) and Margaret (Byrne), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, son-in-law Aiden, daughter-in-law Lorna, grandchildren Daniel, Aaron, Emer, Thomas and Leo, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his beloved pet Trigger. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Wednesday from 6.00pm until 8.00pm, concluding with prayers at 8.00pm. Removal on Thursday to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Friends of St. Luke’s Hospital.

Phillip Murphy, Dooballa, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo

Peacefully at University Hospital Sligo on Friday, 13th October 2017. Loving brother of Kathleen, Maureen and Dolores, and brother in-law Austin. Sadly missed by his partner Millie, and stepdaughters Jane and Karen, grandchildren Rebecca, and Kieran, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends in Ireland and Manchester. R.I.P. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Tuesday evening from 4.30 until 6.30pm, arriving St. Joseph's Church, Cloonloo at 7.30pm. Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday at 12 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Templeronan Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.