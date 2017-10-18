#Ophelia: All Leitrim roads are reported to be fully cleared
Leitrim County Council have reported all trees and debris have been cleared.
Leitrim County Council have this afternoon reported that all roads in the county are now clear of debris and trees following Storm Ophelia which struck the county on Monday.
Please note that all reports of fallen trees and road obstructions have now been cleared in County Leitrim. @aaroadwatch @LovelyLeitrimIE pic.twitter.com/NaNzq6jkUC— Leitrim Co Council (@leitrimcoco) October 18, 2017
