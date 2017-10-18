Leitrim woman graduates from the Leadership for Life Programme

Mary Loughran from Leitrim has graduated from Foróige’s Leadership for Life Programme accredited by the National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG).

She was awarded with a Foundation Certificate in Youth Leadership and Community Action in NUIG last Saturday, October 14.

207 young people graduated from the North and South of Ireland on Saturday having completed the in Leadership for Life Programme.

Seán Campbell, CEO of Foróige said “The Leadership for Life Programme is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for 15-18 year olds to acquire accredited leadership skills. They gain aptitudes in critical thinking, problem solving, empathy, resilience, self-reflection and teamwork through experiential learning in a safe and supportive environment.

“The young people that have graduated today should be extremely proud of committing to the programme and taking charge of their own leadership journey,” Mr Campbell finished.

To learn more about the programme visit www.foroige.ie/ leadership