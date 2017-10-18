Leitrim home on the market for €135,000
The property is situated at Cluain Si, Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon.
This home in the much sought after area of Cluain Si, Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim as come onto the market with an asking price of €135,000.
The three bedroom semi-detached property is located on the outskirts of the town of the county town.
Accommodation comprises: entrance hall, living room with open fire, kitchen/diner with patio doors to garden, downstairs WC, three good sized bedrooms (one ensuite) & family bathroom.
For more information contact Gallagher Property.
Website: www.gallagherproperty.com
Office Phone: 071 9621000
