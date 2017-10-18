Leitrim home on the market for €135,000

This home in the much sought after area of Cluain Si, Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim as come onto the market with an asking price of €135,000.

The three bedroom semi-detached property is located on the outskirts of the town of the county town.

Accommodation comprises: entrance hall, living room with open fire, kitchen/diner with patio doors to garden, downstairs WC, three good sized bedrooms (one ensuite) & family bathroom.

