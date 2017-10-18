Leitrim home on the market for €135,000

The property is situated at Cluain Si, Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon.

This home in the much sought after area of Cluain Si, Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim  as come onto the market with an asking price of €135,000.

The three bedroom semi-detached property is located on the outskirts of the town of the county town. 

Accommodation comprises: entrance hall, living room with open fire, kitchen/diner with patio doors to garden, downstairs WC,  three good sized bedrooms (one ensuite) & family bathroom.

