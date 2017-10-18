SIPTU to attend WRC to discuss Irish Rail dispute tomorrow

SIPTU has accepted an invitation to attend a meeting of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) to discuss a pay claim by staff at Irish Rail tomorrow, Thursday, October 19.

SIPTU Organiser, Paul Cullen, said: “Our members are mindful of the position of the Labour Court that all possibilities should be explored to find a just resolution to the dispute with management that has arisen due to its refusal to accept their reasonable pay claim. Due to this SIPTU representatives will attend the WRC on Thursday in order to explore the opportunity to process our members’ pay claim.”

He added: “As always it is only as a last resort that our members will initiate industrial action. However, a ballot by our members in Irish Rail for industrial action is currently underway. The counting of this ballot will go ahead as planned on Friday, 20th October.”