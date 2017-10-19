Roscommon man Mick Silver has Hollywood link

Pictured above is Mick Silver from Ballintober, Roscommon, a well known visitor to Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

What you may not know is that his niece, Arlene Silver, is married to one of Hollywood’s most revered actors, Dick Van Dyke.

Fans will recall him as Bert, the cockney jack-of-all-trades in Mary Poppins, as Caractacus Pott in Chitty-Chitty-Bang-Bang and in countless other films and TV shows.

Pic - Gerry Faughnan