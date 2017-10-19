Met Éireann have issued a Status Yellow weather warning for the entire country for Friday and Saturday

Met Éireann have issued a Status Yellow national warning for the entire country, coming into effect tomorrow (Friday) afternoon.

The warning has been issued because an Atlantic Depression is expected to move eastwards over parts of Ireland on Saturday morning.

As this weather system approaches it will bring south to southeasterly winds on Friday night. These will veer northwesterly on Saturday and are expected to reach yellow warning criteria, at this stage.

Forecasters say there is potential for wind speeds of 50 to 60km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km/h, especially in coastal counties.

The warning is valid from tomorrow (Friday) evening at 6pm, through to Midnight on Saturday, October 21.

We will update the situation as more information becomes available.