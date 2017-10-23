Carrigallen launch for Kevin Patrick's poetry collection 'Human Hands'

Human Hands is a first collection of poetry by local poet Kevin Patrick.



Kevin is the co-founder and facilitator of Scríobh: Creative Writing Group in Carrigallen.



The group previously published a collection of short stories and poems titled ‘Scríobh Scribbles’ in 2016 to local and national acclaim. One of Kevin’s previous pieces ‘Famous Seamus’ won the Literary Award in the 2015 edition of The Leitrim Guardian.



This new collection, is a glossy full colour book with all original photography and contains pieces grouped into three main areas, Nature, Human Nature and poems of a Spiritual Nature.

The book will be launched on Friday, October 27 at 8:30pm in the delightful setting of Bredagh Old School, Carrigallen.



Eamonn Daly, former Principal of Carrigallen Vocational School will be on hand to launch this collection along with guest speakers on the night.



The book will be on sale for the first time that evening for €15 and light refreshments will be served.

All are welcome to attend and support this local cultural event on Friday, October 27.