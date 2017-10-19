Three arrested following Longford drug seizure

Gardaí have seized a quantity of drugs and arrested three people following a joint Garda and Customs operation in Edgeworthstown Co. Longford today.

Earlier today Gardaí from Roscommon/Longford Drugs Unit, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and officers from Revenues Customs Service searched two houses in Edgewothstown Co. Longford.

During the course of the search Gardaí discovered 6 kilos of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €120,000 as well as a small quantity of cocaine.

Three people, one man in his 30s, a women in her 20s and a women in her 50s, have been arrested and are detained at Longford Garda Station.

