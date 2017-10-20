Date confirmed for John Morrison's 'Game Senses' workshop

Leitrim GAA have confirmed that former coach John Morrison will return to the county for a 'Game Senses' workshop which will be held on Thursday, November 9.

Bookings are now being taken for this workshop and you can reserve your place by contacting Leitrim GAA Games Promotion Officer James Glancy on (086) 4082561 or email james.glancy.gda.leitrim@gaa.ie.

The cost of the workshop will be €5.



Also if anyone is interested in getting a DVD from the last two Donie Buckley workshops and the Paddy Christie workshop they can purchase them at the next workshop for €5 for each workshop DVD.

Simply contact James in advance to place your dvd order and they will be ready for collection on November 9.