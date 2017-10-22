Sisters of the Poor Clare Order in Drumshanbo are pictured in the Convent Chapel with Bishop Francis Duffy, Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnoise following the Solemn Profession of Sr. Clare (2nd left, front row).



Back row: standing. L-R Sr. Jemma, Fr. Frankie P.P. Drumshanbo, Sr. Paul. Front row: sitting. L-R Mother Angela, Sr. Clare, Bishop Francis Duffy, Sr. Judith and Sr. Dominic.



The Poor Clare Sisters of Perpetual Adoration have been in Drumshanbo since 1864. The Monastery is a centre of prayer and is also the first centre of Eucharistic Adoration. The laity are encouraged to join in with all their Liturgies and to take part in the Adoration Rota. New adorers are welcome.

The many people who call to their door for prayer requests or a listening ear are always welcome. Their opening hours are:- Mon. to Sat. 10 am 'til 4pm. Closed Sundays and Bank Holidays.

The sisters also receive prayer requests by letter. Web Page -www.poorclaresofperpetualadoration.com