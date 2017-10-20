Cora Systems wins 2017 Pharma Industry Award

Cora Systems, a leading provider of enterprise project and portfolio management solutions, announced yesterday, Tuesday, that it has been awarded the 2017 “Pharma Supplier of the Year Award” at the 2017 Pharma Industry Awards for its successful and innovative implementations in the Irish pharmaceutical industry.



The company is situated at Mercantile Plaza, Bridge Lane, Carrick-on -Shannon.



Inaugurated in 2014, the awards program recognizes excellence across a range of categories. Cora Systems won its supplier category, beating off a strong series of shortlisted companies, including Almac Group, LotusWorks, McGee Pharma International, Perigord Data Solutions and Pro Stainless Designs.



Over 500 pharmaceutical professionals attended the black-tie gala dinner at Dublin’s Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, which has grown to become Ireland’s biggest annual night-out for the pharma industry. Award submissions were up 15% on last year, which reflects the strength of the pharmaceutical sector in Ireland.



"We are delighted to win the award. It’s an endorsement of the work we’ve been doing with our pharmaceutical client base both in Ireland, the UK and the United States. Companies like Allergan Pharmaceuticals, who are based here in Westport, Co Mayo, have been able to significantly streamline their project portfolios with our product. This award will only motivate us to further improve our solution for them,” said Philip Martin, CEO, Cora System.



About Cora Systems

Cora Systems provides enterprise project and portfolio management solutions and services to government agencies and large-scale global organizations, including life sciences, healthcare, and engineering & construction. Every day, thousands of project managers across the world use the Cora platform to manage their portfolio of projects, totalling over $10 billion in value, across multiple locations, dozens of countries and thousands of users. Headquartered in Ireland and also has regional offices in Washington, DC and London (UK).