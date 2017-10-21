#STORM BRIAN: Yellow Status wind and rain warnings remain in effect for Leitrim today
There is a Yellow Status wind and rain warning in effect for Leitrim today.
Status Yellow rain and wind warnings remain in effect for Co Leitrim and surrounding areas today. Met Éireann is warning that n orthwest winds will increase through the morning to strong and gusty, reaching gale to strong gale force on coasts. Some showers will be heavy and prolonged with a risk of thunder. There will be a risk of coastal flooding also. Highs of 12 or 13 degrees.
Tonight
Winds will gradually moderate tonight and there will be further showers, though less frequent. Lows of 7 to 9 degrees.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on