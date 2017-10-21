Vehicle detected travelling at 177km/h in 100km/zone in Donegal during National Slow Down Day

225 vehicles were detected travelling in excess of the speed limit as part of National Slow Down Day which ended this morning at 7am. One of the highest detections was for a vehicle travelling onthe N13 at Listellian, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, which was clocked travelling at 177km in a 100km zone.

During the 24 hours of Operation Slow Down, Gardaí and GoSafe checked the speed of 140,223 vehicles and detected 225 vehicles travelling in excess of the speed limit.



Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau this morning said: "I would like to thank those road users who continue to drive safely and do not put themselves and other road users in danger".

Locally the highest detections included: