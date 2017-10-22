Leitrim libraries to host free dog safety workshops

Leitrim County Library Service is delighted to present a number of free dog safety workshops for families which will take place during the mid-term break.

Be Dog Smart is the new campaign of Dogs Trust which is designed to help all family members understand how to behave around dogs in order to keep themselves safe.

Learn how to ‘Be Dog Smart’ with Dog Trust’s Education and Community Officer Paul, and his lurcher, Magic.

On Tuesday, 31 st October, Mohill and Ballinamore Libraries will host special Hallowe’en Education workshops, with Paul and Magic, featuring the super scary story of “The Werewolf of Dogs Trust”. On Wednesday, 1 st November, Paul and Magic will visit Carrick-on- Shannon Library where families will learn more about their canine companions and keeping safe when near

them.

Events are FREE of charge, but please book a place with library staff.

Mohill Library Tuesday 31 st October, 12pm 071-9631360.

Ballinamore Library Tuesday 31 st October, 3pm 071-9645566.

Carrick-on- Shannon Library Wednesday 1 st November, 3pm 071-9620789.

This event is presented by Leitrim County Library Service, in association with Leitrim County Council’s Veterinary Officer and Dogs Trust.