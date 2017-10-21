Aughnasheelin's Connacht Championship campaign brought to abrupt end by rampant St John's

Aughnasheelin's interest in the Connacht Club Intermediate Championship was ended this afternoon at the Connacht Centre of Excellence by Sligo champions, St John's.

St John's took full advantage of the incredibly strong wind that was blowing this afternoon and took control of the game from the opening throw-in.

Aughnasheelin's cause wasn't helped by an injury to Conor Cullen whose involvement in the game lasted only seven minutes.

For St John's full-forward Alan Keane was in top form and his eleventh minute goal helped the Sligo side open up a 1-4 to no score advantage. By the time the half-time whistle had sounded the lead was extended to 2-9 to no score.

Aughnasheelin persevered in the second half but red cards for Sean McWeeney and Philip Dolan and for St John's James Murphy detracted from the game further as a contest.

Barry McWeeney converted three second half frees for the Leitrim champions on what was a disappointing day for the Aughnasheelin side.

For a full report, reaction and pictures from today's game don't miss Wednesday's Leitrim Observer.