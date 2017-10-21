Safety message from ESB
ESB Networks would like to remind the public of their Safety Message: If a member of the public comes across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never touch or approach these line as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous.
Also never cut or clear away timber around an electricity line. We are actively dealing with this damage.
Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1850 372 999.
