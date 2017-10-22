Rail disruption on the way for Leitrim commuters in run up to Christmas

Leitrim rail users are facing the possibility of disruption in the weeks and months ahead as union members have voted in favour of strike action at Irish Rail.

NBRU members voted 93% in favour of industrial action while SIPTU members voted by 84% in favour.

SIPTU TEAC Division Organiser, Greg Ennis, said, “SIPTU representatives will meet with officials of the four other trade unions in the Irish Rail Group of Unions this afternoon at 2.30 p.m. to agree a campaign of targeted industrial action. It was always only as a last resort that our 1,900 members in Irish Rail said that they would initiate industrial action. However, due to the intransigent and combative attitude displayed by management over recent weeks, they have no alternative. This was particularly evident before the break down of talks in the Workplace Relations Commission, last night.”

NBRU General Secretary Dermot O’Leary said, "our members have had enough of the type of behaviour witnessed last evening at the WRC when senior management at Irish Rail pulled a potential proposal which we felt could have been presented to our members for their consideration, it would appear that this Company are hell-bent on forcing its own staff onto the picket lines and creating an environment which will bring nothing but misery to thousands of rail commuters”

Mr O’Leary went on to say, “we will meet with trade union colleagues this afternoon in order to agree a coordinated strategy of industrial action over the coming weeks and the run-in to Christmas, it is long since passed time that political leadership was provided by the Minister for Transport with regard to the publicly-owned public transport Companies.”