Tesco Ireland stores will be hosting Trick or Treat for Temple Street events across the 27th, 28th and 29th of October. Taking place in all 149 stores, Tesco has set a national fundraising target of €100,000 to help buy new life-saving equipment for its charity partner, Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

Tesco colleagues will be kitted out in a variety of costumes while they host Halloween parties at the front of each store with cake sales, face-painting, balloons and much more on the day. All funds raised by Tesco stores will go towards replacing eight Patient Monitors located in several critical care units across the hospital. These new monitors will support the amazing staff of Temple Street to deliver the best possible care to little patients and allow patient data to move with the patient if they need to be transferred.

Tesco and Temple Street are encouraging all customers visit their local Tesco store across the Halloween Bank Holiday weekend for a great fun-filled day in aid of the great cause.

Christine Heffernan, Corporate Affairs Director at Tesco Ireland, said, “At Tesco we are excited to be hosting Trick or Treat for Temple Street in all of our stores nationwide. It’s guaranteed to be a fun-filled day so please pop in to pick up a treat and support the little heroes of Temple Street.”

Denise Fitzgerald, CEO Temple Street Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be part of such a fun yet important fundraiser with Tesco. This new equipment is badly needed, so we encourage everyone to get down to their local Tesco store and support Trick or Treat in aid of our little heroes.”

Temple Street has been Tesco Ireland’s charity partner since October 2014 and to date Tesco Ireland has raised €2.9million in aid of the little heroes of Temple Street.

Each year Temple Street Children’s University Hospital treats over 145,000 children from across the country and operates the busiest A&E department in Europe. For thousands of children, Temple Street is the only hospital in Ireland in which they can be treated. Through the charity partner programme, Tesco colleagues and customers can help little people from all over Ireland get better and be real life heroes to children attending the hospital.