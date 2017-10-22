Leitrim school selected to take part in new digital plan

St Clare's Comprehensive School in Manorhamilton has been selected as one of the 50 schools participating in the trial of the new Digital Learning Framework for schools.

The Framework provides a roadmap to help schools manage the transformation of teaching and learning as a result of new digital technologies.

The framework will among other things:

- Help schools and individual teachers to plan how to upskill to realise the potential of digital technologies

- Provide for internal and external evaluation of how digital technologies are being embedded across all aspects of school activity

- Support planning in areas like literacy, numeracy and STEM which require a cross-curricular focus.

The results of this trial will help the Department understand what supports will be required by schools and teachers at all levels to embed digital technologies into teaching and learning. The trial will also help refine the Framework so that it can best assist schools to realise the potential of digital technologies.

Once learnings from the trial have been incorporated into the framework, the framework will be refined and fully implemented across all schools and teacher education programs. The resource in its current format is still available to schools not participating in the trial to use as they see fit in the meantime.

There was great interest from schools in participating in this trial, with over 300 schools registering their interest - 139 at post-primary level and 176 at primary level. This indicates the level of commitment among our educators and school leaders to fully embrace digital technologies in teaching and learning. In applying to participate in the trial, schools expressed their reasons for applying, and this was taken in to consideration during the selection process. The recognition at school level of the potential for digital technologies in teaching and learning to improve learner experience and outcome emerged very strongly from that exercise.