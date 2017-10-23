Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, October 23

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Thomas (Tommy) Butler, Effernagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Butler, Effernagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim on Sunday, 22nd October, 2017, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the excellent loving care of the staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Roosky. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary, and sadly missed by his son Oliver, daughters, Angela and Pauline, daughter-in-law Esme, sons-in-law Sean and TJ, grandchildren, John, Ronan, Rachael, Tom, Conall and Sophie, brother-in-law Andrew, loving nephews and nieces, former colleagues in Irish Rail, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Roosky, today, Monday, 23rd October, from 5.00pm-7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 24th in St. Patrick’s Church, Gowel, at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Kiltoghert (New) Cemetery.

T.P. Shanley, London and formerly Cloonturk, Dromod, Co. Leitrim

T.P. Shanley, Bromley, London and formerly from Cloonturk, Dromod, Co. Leitrim October 16th 2017 (peacefully) following a short illness at his home in Bromley. Sadly missed by his wife Tina, daughter Mary, granddaughter Florence, son in law Sean, brothers Seamus (Ballinamore) and Michael John (Cloonturk), sisters Mary Connolly (USA), Rosie Lyons (USA), Luana McDonagh (Dublin), and Patricia Creegan (London), brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, special friend Eileen his extended family and a large circle of friends. Funeral to take place in Bromley.

Patrick (Patsy) McCann, Park Road, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Patrick McCann, (known as Patsy), Park Road, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Reposing at his residence at Park Road on Sunday until 10pm with family break time from 6 until 7pm; removal on Monday to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton, for 12 noon funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Killenora Cemetery, Glencar. Patsy will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Bernadette, his daughters Annie Clancy, Bernie Fox, Mary Geoghegan, Una McCrae, Caroline, Geraldine Cullen; his sons Padraig, Hughie, Kevin and the late Seamus RIP; his sister Cassie McCaftrey; sons in law, daughters in law, extended family and friends. Family flowers only; Donations in lieu of flowers to St. Patrick's Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, Carrick-on-Shannon or Our Lady's Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, Manorhamilton C/O any family member or funeral director.

Marie McIntyre (née Murphy), Port, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan

Marie McIntyre (nee Murphy) Port, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan on October 20th 2017 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Patsy,sons Shane and Brian,daughter Tina, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral mass today Monday in St. Patrick's church, Kilnavart at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Dermot Gallagher, Melvin Court, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

Dermot Gallagher, Melvin Court, Kinlough, Co Leitrim. Suddenly at home on Thursday, October 19, 2017. Beloved son of the late Paddy and Patricia Gallagher, Mullinaleck, Kinlough, and loving brother of Yvonne, Colm and John. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his sister, brothers, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Mass of the Resurrection in St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough on Monday morning October 23rd at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to North Leitrim Men's Group, Manorhamilton, care of Conlan & Breslin Funerals.

Gerry Callaghan, Drinane, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

Beloved husband of Teresa, adored Dad of Olivia and Fiona, much loved son of Tom and the late Katie, brother of Ollie, Liam, Aileen and Ethna. Gerry will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, father, brothers, sisters, mother in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends. Funeral Mass at 12 noon today Monday in Strokestown Parish Church followed by burial in Tulsk Cemetery.

May they Rest In Peace.