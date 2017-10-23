There's no such thing as a free lunch.....or is there?

Jobs offering perks like a free lunch, Friday beers, ‘bring your dog to work’ policies and gym membership are on the rise, according to new statistics revealed by Ireland’s leading jobs board, Jobs.ie.

The number of companies listing roles with on-the-job perks increased by 6 percent in the first nine months of 2017 compared to the same period last year, and by 135 percent compared to the same period five years ago, in 2012.

A job ‘perk’ is distinct from a job ‘benefit’, like annual leave or a pension contribution. Whereas the latter is typically included as part of a salary, perks are provided on a daily or regular basis to encourage productivity and creativity.

Commenting, Christopher Paye, General Manager at Jobs.ie, said the upward trend in job perks shows that companies are increasingly putting people at the heart of their business.

“Ireland is hungry for talent, particularly in emerging industries like tech and financial services. Professionals are free to shop around for the best employment package, and on-the-job perks can help to sway them one way or the other,” Paye said.

“Perks are no longer the exclusive remit of American multinationals. In addition to competitive salaries and benefits, like annual leave and health insurance, many Irish companies are prioritising their employees’ happiness by providing catered meals, gym membership and team bonding events. To a prospective hire, this shows a commitment to culture and a positive working environment.

“Some companies have taken it a step further and introduced quirkier perks, like free beer fridges, on-site massages, music rooms, yoga classes, and a ‘dogs welcome’ policy. This helps to grow a strong employer brand. Ten years ago many of these perks were completely unheard of. It will be interesting to see what the next wave of workplace perks look like, and which employers will lead the charge.

“As employers demand more from their employees in terms of hours worked and always-on availability, perks also help to reduce stress and offset personal costs, particularly food spend. In the long term, this encourages loyalty and improves employee retention. Likewise, as the office perk culture becomes commonplace, employees will increasingly come to expect it from their employer. Companies that don’t take this on board risk losing out in the war for talent.”