Five ways to save your life: Construction workers kick of Construction Safety Week

Construction works across Ireland came to a momentary standstill at midday today, October 23 to mark the beginning of Construction Safety Week.

Broadcaster Baz Ashmawy of Emmy Award winning TV show 50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy and his mother Nancy, will feature in this year’s Construction Safety Week videos, which will air on CIF social media channels throughout the week.

Tom Parlon, Director General, CIF said: “Construction Safety Week allows us to reflect and refocus our efforts on improving health and safety within our industry. The very nature of construction work means that the potential for an accident is always present. Thankfully, our industry has responded to this over the last number of years by placing a major emphasis on safety training and effective safety management procedures. Safety is something that our industry takes very seriously and this week is about celebrating those efforts, while keeping an eye on potential future risks.”

This Monday 23rd October, work on Construction sites across Ireland will come to a standstill for one moment as thousands of construction workers stop to reflect on the importance of on and off site safety, health and wellbeing.

Construction Safety Week will take place from Monday, October 23 to Friday, October 27, with Construction companies across the country running hundreds of activities in offices and on sites throughout the five days, focusing on the following daily themes:

Monday 23rd – Working at Height

Tuesday 24th – Plant and Machinery

Wednesday 25th- Dust

Thursday 26th - Mental Health

Friday 27th - Driving for Work

For more information check out and to learn more about the ways you can get involved visit: here