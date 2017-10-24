Cloudy start to Tuesday and more rain will return to Leitrim this evening
Cloudy start to today.
It will be cloudy today (Tuesday, October 24) with outbreaks of rain and drizzle at first. The day will become dry for a time but more rain and drizzle will return later in the afternoon and the drizzle will turn heavy in places towards nightfall.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 15 degrees with light to moderate south to southwest breezes but fresher along coasts.
