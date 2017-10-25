Leitrim River Basin Action Plan briefing tomorrow in Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim County Council is holding a briefing session tomorrow, Thursday, October 26 on the proposed River Basin Management Plan. The session will also outline the proposed areas for action in Co Leitrim over the next four years.

This is your opportunity to find out about the proposed river and lake water bodies identified for action as part of the draft River Basin Management Plan.

Leitrim County Council will hold a briefing session on Thursday, October 26 from 4-6pm in the Council Chambers at the Council Offices in Carrick-on-Shannon.

There will be a presentation, question and answers, followed by a discussion focused on the proposed Areas for Action. Maps displaying Water Status and Risk for all water bodies and maps of priority areas at risk will also be available for viewing.

Leitrim County Council and Local Authority Waters and Communities Office (LAWCO) are interested in hearing your feedback on the proposed priority areas identified for action in Co Leitrim as these areas will be included in the final River Basin Management Plan 2018 - 2021 due to be finalised in December.