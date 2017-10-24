Mohill Veterinary Practice Wins Top Award

A delighted John and Paula Quinn of Ashwood Veterinary Centre were thrilled to be awarded 'Vet Practice of the Year' at a Ceremony in Galway last month.

The It's your Field Animal Health All Star Awards is an All Ireland competition set up to highlight and honour businesses in the animal health sector across sixteen different categories.

Nominations were received from customers, colleagues and suppliers across Ireland based on service, dedication, skills and professionalism.

John and Paula are delighted to be honoured and recognised by their peers in the 10+ employees category and are eager to emphasise the team effort that has delivered this award.

The practice purchased in 2001 as a two vet large animal practice has steadily evolved. From the very outset and since the opening of their new clinic in 2005 the Quinn's goal was to develop the small animal side of the practice through investment in a modern purpose built facility with hospital accreditation and now operated by a skilled team of six vets.

Dedication and a vision for exceptional animal care has seen the client base grow steadily in both the large and small animal aspects.

As the companion animal sector widens and the livestock industry changes, Ashwood Veterinary Centre continues to move with the times.