Longford band Brave Giant hits #1 on iTunes

Popular local band Brave Giant, who performed in the Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon last Saturday, have made it to number five on iTunes with their new single, 'Way to Love'.

The lads have managed to overtake the likes of Zayn, P!nk and even Ed Sheeran to nab the number one spot on iTunes.

The single has been incredibly popular with the bands fans.

The single is available for download on iTunes. Brave Giant kicked off their 'Intimate Tour' this Saturday, October 21, in the Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon. They'll take their tour to the Academy on December 9.