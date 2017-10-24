‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' in Boyle

With just four weeks to go until opening night, Boyle Musical Society are delighted to announce that tickets for their eagerly anticipated new show, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will go on sale on Wednesday, November 1st .

Tickets can be purchased from the following outlets in Boyle. Taylor’s Jewellers on Bridge St., Mary Magee’s on Main St. and Unabhán in King House.

‘Joseph...’ will be staged in St. Joseph’s Church from Thursday, November 23rd to Saturday, November 25th and the performances will be at 8.30pm nightly.

Tickets are priced at €15 but special concessions of €10 tickets for children, students and senior citizens, will be available for Thursday night’s show. Tickets will also be available at the door, each night.

Because of the change of venue this year, there is no specific seat allocation but a reserved area will be allocated to pre-purchased tickets. The earlier you arrive at the performance, the better your choice of seat in this area.

Tickets can also be booked by telephone on the BMS Ticketline, 087 2736740. This line will be open from November 1st.

The show is based on ‘The Coat of Many Colours’ from the book of Genesis, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and text by Tim Rice and we are very fortunate to be able to present it this year, in the atmospheric surroundings of St. Joseph’s Church.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a show for all the family and it features well known songs like 'Close Every Door', ‘One More Angel In Heaven’ and 'Any Dream Will Do'. Boyle Musical Society last staged the show, back in 2001.

The local cast of Joseph..., numbering over 80, features the usual mix of new and familiar faces, along with over 50 children. They have been rehearsing since early September and together with the production team and committee, they are confident that Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be a spectacular and memorable musical treat, when it hits the stage in a few weeks time!

For more information please go to www.boylemusicalsociety.com of follow us on Facebook.