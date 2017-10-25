The Leitrim Animal Welfare Warden is looking for a good home for six eight week old pups

Ciara O'Kelly, Animal Welfare Warden Leitrim County Council is pictured with Martha Clancy, Sales Executive Leitrim Observer and six 8-week-old Collie Cross Pups.

The pups were surrendered to the Dog Warden Service for re-housing. The pups, four male and two female, are micro-chipped and vaccinated.

The service would welcome any enquiries about our canine friends. For further information please contact (071) 9648300 for further details.