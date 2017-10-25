Gardai urge people to "use restraint" and stay safe this Bank Holiday Weekend

Gardai are urging the public to use restraint if out socialising this Bank Holiday Weekend.

The long weekends usually mean more people out and about and Gardai are asking people to stay safe on the roads by wearing seat belts, reducing speed and never drinking and driving.

There will be additional checkpoints this weekend, so be advised.

There is also a call for people to look out for one another if socialising in a group.

It follows a report that a man was found disorientated and in a dishevelled state last Sunday morning in the Lisnagot area of Carrick-on-Shannon having become detached from his friends the previous night.

Garda advice is for people to look after one another when out for a night and to show restraint by drinking sensibly rather than binge drinking.

With Halloween just around the corner and children getting ready to go door to door trick or treating, parents are advised to ensure their children are safe and visible to road users this Halloween.