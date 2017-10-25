Keep an eye out around Carrick-on-Shannon for Carrick Carnival's Crashed Witches!
One of the spooktacular entries in Carrick Carnival's Crashed Witches competition.
Keep an eye out around Carrick-on-Shannon to see the entries for Carrick Carnival's fabulous Crashed Witch competition.
There was huge interest in the competition with entries from schools and community groups.
Keep an eye out about the town over the coming days and see if you can spot them all. Locations will be identified on the Carnival FB page - click here
But just to get you into the spirit of the competition, here are some of the witches created for the competition.
Elphabar, The Wicked Witch of the West
Drummagh Dragons " have entered Whitney the Witch.
Drumshanbo Community School have entered Elphabar, The Wicked Witch of the West.
