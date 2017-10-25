Keep an eye out around Carrick-on-Shannon for Carrick Carnival's Crashed Witches!

Keep an eye out around Carrick-on-Shannon to see the entries for Carrick Carnival's fabulous Crashed Witch competition.

There was huge interest in the competition with entries from schools and community groups.

Keep an eye out about the town over the coming days and see if you can spot them all. Locations will be identified on the Carnival FB page - click here

But just to get you into the spirit of the competition, here are some of the witches created for the competition.

Elphabar, The Wicked Witch of the West

Drummagh Dragons " have entered Whitney the Witch.

