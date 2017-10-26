Patchy mist, fog and light drizzle - welcome to Thursday!
Fog and mist should clear by this afternoon
Thursday morning will be, well, pretty awful here in Leitrim with patchy mist, fog and light drizzle.
However Met Éireann have assured us that this will all gradually clear on Thursday morning.
The rest of the day will be dry with sunny spells developing in most parts (keep your fingers crossed).
Highs of 12 to 14 Celsius in light northeast or variable breezes.
