Colin Regan reflects on Leitrim inter-county career in conversation with Alan O'Mara

Leitrim Observer columnist and GAA Community and Health Manager, Colin Regan was the guest on this week's Real Talks podcast which is hosted by former Cavan goalkeeper Alan O'Mara.

Over the course of a fascinating conversation, Colin discusses his 15 year career with the Leitrim footballers and the importance of community participation which was instilled in him by his parents.

Colin talks about the commitment required to make it as an inter-county footballer which he said he "loved", even when he had a six hour return trip for training. He also talks about the struggles of life as an inter-county footballer when work commitments are too great or when injuries get in the way.

He also recalls a phonecall from Dr Declan Loftus following a knee injury he sustained with Dr Loftus telling him, "It's the worst I've ever seen. I remember hanging up the phone and there were a few tears."

Talking about playing for a county where success was far from guaranteed Colin pointed to the Senior Championship triumph enjoyed by Melvin Gaels in 1998 and the four years under Dessie Dolan where he believes Leitrim should have won a Connacht title but "We just didn't have that final nth degree and I feel a big part of that was the winning habit. We were absolutely competitive and we pushed Mayo in 2006 the semi-final to a point and I think if we had got over that we would have won the Connacht title that year."

The full interview can be listened to below or by clicking here.

