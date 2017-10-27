No plans to reduce Leitrim Library staff numbers says council

Leitrim County Council Acting Chief Executive, Joseph Gilhooly, has dismissed rumours of any staff cuts for Leitrim's library service.

At Monday's Ballinamore Municipal District meeting, Cllr Caillian Ellis put forward a proposal seeking confirmation that there are no plans to reduce staff numbers and significantly cut budgets.

Cllr Ellis said there are persistent rumours that cuts are coming and he sought an assurance that existing service and funding levels would be protected going forward.

He also sought clarity on the future of Ballinamore as the county library if plans to construct a new library for Carrick-on-Shannon proceeded.

Cllr John McCartin backed the motion stating there are serious concerns locally that services and staff are going to be cut.

Responding, Acting Chief Executive, Joseph Gilhooly, said there are no plans to change the status of Ballinamore library from its present role as County Library.

“Carrick-on-Shannon needs a new branch library but Ballinamore will remain the County Library,” he explained.

He stressed the Council have no plans to reduce staff numbers.

“Any decision on staff numbers would be dependent on discussion at national level and no significant changes are planned in this regard,” he said.

“There is the question of the best way for the (library) system and the staff to be managed but this is about the way resources are deployed and there are no plans to reduce the level of staff,” he said.

Referring to funding, Mr Gilhooly said available finances and resources for all services including the library are determined through the annual budgetary process. “

“This budget will be presented in late November for adoption by members,” he told the meeting.