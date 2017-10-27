Vital service to re-open at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton

Deputy Martin Kenny, Sinn Féin TD for Sligo-Leitrim, has being assured that the COG’s (cognitive supports) service provided by Our Lady’s Hospital in Manorhamilton will reopen in the coming weeks.

Deputy Kenny said: "Concern has been raised that the COG’s service in Manorhamilton Hospital had been suspended. COG’s provides crucial help to people suffering from Alzheimer’s/Dementia in the north Leitrim area. This service helps it clients by offering activities that help keep the brain active.

"Approximately six weeks ago the service was temporally suspended due to works being carried out at the hospital.

"I have contacted Manorhamilton hospital this and they assured me that the service will reopen in the next few weeks."