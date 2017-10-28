Calls to remove debris blocking Cloone River

Leitrim County Council has been asked to remove trees and a metal tank currently blocking the flow of Cloone River.

Speaking at a recent Ballinamore MD meeting, Cllr Caroline Mulvey asked that the river be prioritised for cleaning if, or when, funding becomes available. “I believe the river has not been cleaned for the last 18 years,” she said, adding “this is causing a lot of problems for landowners”.

Cllr Paddy O'Rourke and Cllr Caillian Ellis agreed with O'Rourke noting “when it backs up the R201 floods.” “There is also a large amount of farmland out of production as a result of this. A number of trees are lying sideways in this river and I believe a tank has also floated downstream causing an obstruction. At the very least these items should be removed by the Council to free up the flow of the river.”

Senior Engineer, Shay O'Connor, said no funding has been announced but regardless, any funds will have to be split between 6 drainage areas. The Council is waiting to hear if Leitrim is included in a proposed drainage pilot scheme highlighted by Minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran during his recent county visit.