And the winners of the tickets to An Tóstal's Fear Factory in Drumshanbo are.....
The winners of the An Tóstal colouring competition are.....
The winners tickets to the Fear Factory courtesy of the An Tóstal Haunted House Colouring competition are:
- Daniel Prior, Coragh, Derradda, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim
- Jodie Lupton, Drumbraned, Kilclare, Co Leitrim
- Nathan Farrell, Druminga, Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim
Congratulations to the winners. We will be contacting you today to organise the collection of your tickets.
