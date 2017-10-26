Early Years staff hold nationwide work stoppage and call for Government investment

Childhood Professionals are holding a national day of demonstration tomorrow (Friday, October 27th) – in protest at the lack of Government investment in the sector.

The Association of Childhood Professionals (ACP) said it was inviting employers, employees and parents to unite and support Friday’s action – giving a clear message to Government and opposition parties.

ACP said Ireland’s investment in early years services is almost one tenth of the recommended international level of 1% of GDP. As a result services are increasingly unaffordable for parents, unviable as careers for early years teachers and unsustainable for many providers.

ACP has 2,000 Members who manage, or work across the 4,500 early learning and childcare centres in the country.

Hundreds of early learning and care centres have signed up to close early – with each centre to decide on the specific time, as well as providing information to parents and viral campaigning.

The Association also invited other centres and professionals – who are non-members – to join the action, to give information to parents and to engage on social media.

ACP Chairperson Marian Quinn said exploitation of the sector has to stop noting: “Government policy exploits the early childhood education and care profession to deliver schemes on the ‘cheap’. The true cost is subsidised by the low wages of the early years teachers and an unsustainability faced by service providers.

“Unless we take action, and affect real change, we will continue to see highly qualified and experienced members of the profession leave their chosen career.”

She also encouraged staff to talk with parents who may be frustrated by the action and to explain the reasons for the action.

“This collaborative action is being taken to secure better resources for childhood professionals who provide an essential public service, and to support the quality of early education and care provided to children.

“Without greater investment will see ongoing and increasing closures of services in local communities, as there is no sustainable economic model for them to serve the public with. None of these outcomes are good for children, parents, or members of the profession.

Ms Quinn said while the recent budget had made some allowances for the sector, these would not make any significant impact in addressing the problems faced.

“Budget 2018 saw an increase of 7% in the capitation grant provided for delivering the ECCE scheme which is to come into effect in September 2018 – the first increase since 2010.

“However, from 2010 to 2018 it is forecast that the minimum wage will have increased by 10.5%, insurance costs will have risen by double digit figures and utilities, rates, rents, etc. will have also have substantially increased, while inflation is forecast to have increased by just over 4%.

“This means that after the Budget increase, services next Autumn will still be significantly worse off compared to 2010. Early childhood education and care is increasingly unaffordable for parents, unviable as a career for early years teachers and unsustainable for providers.

“Early childhood education and care is a vital social infrastructure that is provided to support our youngest citizens. The benefits of this service are twofold – high quality early learning opportunities that support young children to achieve their full potential and childcare provision that enables parents to participate in the labour market,” she said.

Staging the national action ACP is calling for: