Pop Up workshops @the Leitrim Design House

On Saturday 21st October the Leitrim Design House in Carrick-on-Shannon welcomed more than 80 people to an afternoon of Meet the Maker – Craft demonstrations plus a Pop- Up Dance workshop.

Over the course of the afternoon visitors took part in a dance workshop with Edwina Guckian, basket making with Lukasz Jurgowiak, rope making with Steffi Otto and a children’s clay workshop with Ciara McCormac. They were also were joined by harpist Ava Brogan who treated the audience to some wonderful music in the Leitrim Design House gallery.

Leitrim Design House was especially delighted to welcome 50 of their Syrian and Iraqi neighbours who travelled by bus from the Abbeyfield Centre in Ballaghaderreen to join the artists and visitors for the afternoon along with the Syrian families who have recently located to Drumshanbo and Carrick.

Creative Communities is supported by the Communities Integration Fund and the Department of Justice and Equality.