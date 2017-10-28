Leitrim pub features in Michelin Guide 2018

Only one pub in County Leitrim has made it through to the top 30 pubs nationwide which are recommended in the Michelin Guide 2018.

The Oarsman gastro pub in Carrick-on-Shannon is once again featuring in the guide.

Thirty Irish pubs have been listed in the 2018 Michelin ‘Eating Out In Pubs’ guide.

County Down had the most listings at seven, followed by Clare and Cork with four each and Kildare with three. Dublin, Galway and Mayo each received two listings with Antrim, Leitrim, Louth, Sligo, Tipperary and Wexford each having one listing.

Hargadons in Sligo Town also features.