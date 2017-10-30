Spooky Samhain celebrations in Manorhamilton this evening

Something's stirring in Hamilton's Castle in Manorhamilton...are you brave enough to find out what it is? Join Manorhamilton's much loved Halloween parade, back once again this evening, October 30.

The popular Halloween Samhain Parade will start this evening at 6.30pm, from the Bee Park. It will follow a route around Manorhamilton travelling via Church Lane and Main St before finishing at the Castle where musical entertainment and a BBQ will take place.

The Halloween Parade is a joint effort between Bee Park, the Glens Centre and the Leitrim Sculpture Centre, with participation from the local schools - St Clare’s NS, Masterson NS, Gaelscoil NS, as well as Kiltyclogher NS.

This is the first such parade in several years and it promises to be a truly spooktacular event!

In addition to the school groups, there will also be entries from McDermott Terrace adults and children’s group, the Tahany Dancers, the Junior and Senior Youth Theatre’s, the Rock School group, the Men’s Group Samba, Ballyshannon Samba Group, a Scottish piper, straw boys, a Puck Goat, a giant hare, a big raven, a ghost horse and also members of Tina’s dog ability group will participate.

Family friendly fun guaranteed! So make your way to Manorhamilton this evening for this year's Halloween Samhain Parade. For more details visit the Event page here.