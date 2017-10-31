Sligo IT to take part in Inter-Colleges Challenge

Sligo IT is one of the colleges which will take part in ESB‘s esteemed Inter-Colleges Challenge which will be held this week on November 2 and 3.

The 9 Colleges partaking in the event are UCD, DCU, DIT, TCD, WIT, UL, UCC, NUIG and ITS. This competition is only open to third level colleges with all teams comprising of three engineering and one finance student.

Three colleges will take part in the final pitches at 2pm on Friday and the winner will be announced at 4:15pm. #ESBintercolleges

The Inter-Colleges Challenge, now in its fourth year, offers engineering and finance students the opportunity to apply their knowledge to develop innovative, creative and commercially focused solutions to real life energy-focused challenges.

Thirty-six students from 9 colleges around the country will participate in the competition, which will take place at the Irish Management Institute (IMI) in Dublin on Thursday and Friday.

ESB has set the future-focused challenge which will stretch the teams research, design and marketing capabilities to develop solutions to a complex engineering and commercial challenge.

Last year, The University of Limerick won the event and went on to represent Ireland and win the Overall International Challenge in Montreal. They also won, Most Innovative Design and Best Engineering Design. The team from University of Limerick were the first non-North American team to win the event - showcasing the high calibre of Engineering and Finance undergraduates in Ireland.

Pat O’Doherty, Chief Executive of ESB, commented in advance of the event: “By encouraging students from a range of disciplines to think critically about real life energy challenges in a competitive setting, we are hoping to spark a longer term interest in the energy sector. Electricity will play a critical role in meeting Ireland’s carbon reduction targets, and ESB is committed to harnessing the curiosity, creativity and passion for problem solving that will drive this forward now and into the future.”