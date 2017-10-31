Phil Coulter in Concert in St. Patrick’s Church, Gurteen

Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen presents Phil Coulter at St. Patrick’s Church, Gurteen as part of his nationwide tour on Sunday, November 12th at 8pm.

Phil Coulter celebrates 52 years of music this year and embarks on a 27-date nationwide tour. From winning the Eurovision Song Contest with “Puppet On a String” through scores of pop hits with the likes of The Bay City Rollers to big ballads like Elvis Presley’s “My Boy”, to the Rugby anthem ‘Ireland’s Call’, Phil Coulter’s songs have consistently hit the mark. Few songwriters can claim to have had songs covered by artistes ranging from The Dubliners to James Last, from Waylon Jennings to James Galway!

Phil Coulter is without doubt one of the enduring talents in the music business, having enjoyed success and notched up hits in the 60’s, 70’s 80’s and 90’s with a tally of 23 platinum, 39 gold and 52 silver discs.

Having contributed at least four titles to the list of Great Irish Songs - the anthems“The Town I Loved So Well”, “Ireland’s Call” and the haunting “Scorn Not His Simplicity” and “Steal Away”, he was also the receiver of the 'Legend of Derry award' in June of this year as part of Foyle Legends of Derry.

For booking and enquiries contact 071 9182599 or www.colemanirishmusic.com