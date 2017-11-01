Dromahair restaurant 'Luna' in Michelin Guide 2018

Luna Restaurant in Dromahair Co Leitrim is listed in The Michelin Guide 2018, and it has come in for glowing praise by the prestigious Michelin judges.

"Luna a delightful little cottage in Dromahair village, the lakeside drive over from Sligo is beautiful. It might have a neighbourhood feel but the food has global overtones, from the south of France and Tuscany to Asia," the Michelin Guide commented.

The restaurant is run by Front of House Joe Grogan and Chef Grainne Sheridan.

“Grainne and I have been serving food in Sligo together for the past 15 years at separate locations. We now have moved out to the beautiful village of Dromahair in Co Leitrim and opened Luna Restaurant,” said Joe.

Luna is situated in a refurbished cottage, seating 45 people.

“We would class our food as rustic yet refined and modern packed full of flavour. We use all Irish meats and ingredients where possible. Our meat is sourced from our local butcher / farmer who rears his own beef and sheep. So, if you buy a steak at Luna I know when the animal was born, when it was slaughtered and what the animal was fed in between.

“Another of our specialities would be our five-hour slow roasted lamb shank. We have a daily fresh fish specially sourced from Donegal. We have a herb garden and polytunnel which we try to utilise as much as possible,” stated Joe.