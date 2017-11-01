Kinlough and Glenade sparkle on UTV

The stunning surrounds of north Leitrim were highlighted last Monday night with the screening of the latest installment of the Lesser Spotted Journeys series on UTV.

Episode 18 saw the host, Joe Mahon, exploring the beautiful territory of the MacClanceys of Dartry.

His journey highlighted much of the natural beauty of the north of county and took him along the banks of Lough Melvin.

As part of the episode Joe travelled to the Glenade area to hear the tale of a fearsome lake-monster before trying his hand at a spot of fishing in the River Drowes Fishery.

The area is one of incredible natural beauty and historical and ecological significance.

Locally, tremendous work has been carried out to highlight the area and its many attractions and the hope is that a route will loop from the popular Wild Atlantic Way into north Leitrim so more people can experience the best that the region has to offer.