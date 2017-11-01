Another successful Pink Ribbon Ladies Luncheon

Over 350 ladies attended one of the most glamorous events to hit the North West of Ireland this year on Sunday, October 22. They came from far and wide to support The Irish Cancer Society and in particular Action Breast Cancer.

The Grand Ballroom at Kilronan Castle was elegantly decorated with lavish floral displays by La Belle Fleur.

The event began with pink champagne & canapés for all of the beautiful ladies, followed by a delicious four course lunch prepared by Kilronan Castle’s Executive Head Chef David Porter.

Christina Regan from The Irish Cancer Society was a guest speaker at the event and made a very positive and uplifting speech before lunch began. Sile Seoige was an incredible host, entertaining the ladies with hair and beauty tips.

After lunch Mandy from Catwalk delivered an excellent Fashion Show with participants including Marian’s of Boyle, Olivia Danielle Athlone, Next Sligo, Claudia Taheny, Cora Byrne, and the incredible Catriona Hanly showcased for new AW17 range.

There were some amazing prizes raffled on the day, from overnight stay at Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens, Elemis Gift Sets worth over €250 while Grafters Hair Company donated a discount voucher for everyone in attendance

Highlights of the day were captured by Photographer Melissa Mannion.

Sales & Marketing Manager Samantha Keeling said, “I am so proud of the team here at Kilronan Castle Estate & Spa, they all worked extremely hard to make the day the huge success it was, the attention to detail was second to none.

“With over 350 ladies in attendance, who may I say all looked truly beautiful on the day. We are absolutely delighted to confirm we raised over €8,200, exceeding last year's donation, for such a great cause as The Irish Cancer Society & in particular Action Breast Cancer.

“We were overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity and I want to extend our thanks to all parties who supported and participated on the day.”

Be sure to book early for next year as this event has proven to be The Ultimate Ladies Day out.