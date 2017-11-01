Shortfall of €24,000 for Carrick CCTV project

The Carrick-on-Shannon community has to raise an additional €24,000 in just over a week if plans to secure additional funding for a specialist CCTV system for the county town are to proceed.

The project is a joint initiative between Leitrim County Council and the community of Carrick-on-Shannon.

Earlier this year a not-for -profit-company - Carrick Community CCTV Ltd - was set up with the goal of raising €70,000 for the CCTV system.

Raising the money is critical to the success of the project as meeting the target allows the company to access further community grant aid funding of €40,000 for the CCTV system.

To date €46,000 of the €70,000 funding target has been raised but there remains a €24,000 shortfall.

According to the latest update, Leitrim County Council is progressing with the application for grant aid and hope to have all paperwork finalised within the next three to four weeks. However no applications can be submitted until the full €70,000 in match funding is raised by the community.

Carrick-on-Shannon now has until November 10 to raise the outstanding match funds or face missing out on the much-needed grant aid.

The committee behind the Carrick Community CCTV project are appealing for people to help meet a €70,000 funding target by November 10.

Joe Dolan, is Chairman of the not-for-profit company 'Carrick Community CCTV Ltd' which was set up to allow the project to raise match funding and access additional community grant aid for the project.

In a progress report issued this week on the project it has emerged that the project has a funding shortfall of €24,000 to make up before the deadline for applying for the community grant aid on November 10.

Without the €70,000 in match funding, the company will not be able to drawn down the maximum grant aid funding.

In the update Mr Dolan thanks those who have already generously contributed to the project but asks those who haven't made a contribution to “please, please consider making a contribution.”

“Together we can make Carrick a measurably safer place in which to live, work, visit and enjoy,” he said.

Mr Dolan's remarks this week on the need for a CCTV system in the town coincided with comments by Judge Kevin Kilrane in the local district court last Friday.

A man was seriously injured in an unprovoked assault and suffered a broken jaw and Judge Kilrane commented, “Carrick-on-Shannon has become synonymous, unfortunately, with serious assaults and life-threatening assaults.”

He warned that imprisonment will be considered on all occasions for Section 3 assaults of “unprovoked violence for violence sake.”

“This will simply have to stop,” he stated and added that Carrick-on-Shannon has decent people living in the town who are being annoyed and disturbed by this type of behaviour.

“This type of assault and injury is besmirching the good name of Carrick-on-Shannon and it simply has to stop.”

Meanwhile in another case where a man was convicted of being intoxicated in public, Judge Kilrane directed that the fine of €200 be forwarded to the Carrick-on-Shannon CCTV project which he described as both “worthy” and “needed.”

In recent weeks, Judge Kilrane has directed that monies from a number of fines to the court poor box be forwarded to the proposed CCTV project.

To make a donation

You can help meet the match funding target.

Donate via cheque made payable to Carrick Community CCTV Ltd and send it to either: c/o Carrick Chamber of Commerce Office Quayside, Carrick-on-Shannon or The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon.

You can also donate via the Go Fund Me page: http://ie.gofundme.com/carrickCCTV project.

You can also make a contribution via Electronic payment to IBAN: IE69BOFI90533654780030; Swift/BIC: BOFIIE2D.