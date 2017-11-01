Leitrim Guardian to be launched by Vincent Woods

The current Leitrim Guardian committee along with the Joint editors are happy to announce the 2018 launch by Vincent Woods takes place in The Bush Hotel on Friday, November 10 at 8pm.

Dinner served at 8.30pm and all past persons of the year award winners (or family representatives) have been invited to attend the event.

Tickets are almost sold out but for further details contact Fr. John Sexton 0879438423 or Rosaleen Kielty 0863874800.

Introductory traditional music by the Kelleher family, All Ireland Fleadh winners 2017.

The Leitrim Guardian is reaching a significant milestone of 50 years and the committee is asking people to check their book shelves, attics, etc for past copies especially prior to the 2000.

In some instances we have very few copies and if you find an old edition off the Leitrim Guardian please contact the committee members.