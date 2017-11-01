A town twinning visit by a group from Locquirec took place on Saturday the 23rd of September for one week to mark 20 years of engagement.

A gala function took place in the Lough Allen Spa Hotel on Thursday the 28th of September where Mayor Gwenole Guyomarch from Locquirec and Mayor Finola Armstrong-McGuire from Leitrim County Council addresses the group and host families about the importance of exchange programmes for a better understanding of different cultures.

This was a special occasion as it is our 20th anniversary of the town twinning between Locquirec and Drumshanbo.

The Locquirec Town Twinning committee was as follows chairperson Gerard Cabioch vice president Alain Boismal, Secretary Marc Courat, and Treasurer Jean Charles Cabon and the Drumshanbo Town Twinning committee of Sean Nolan, Sheila Mooney, Anne Boyle and Mary Logan, Berni Woods and Patricia Gilroy and Breda Wynne for their commitment and hard work in organising the the week events.

Chairperson Breda Wynne said it was a night to remember all our past committees, living and deceased, in Drumshanbo.

Presentation of a plaque to the The McManus Family from the Locquirec Committee.

“We acknowledge and reflect on the hard work of Betty and Paddy McManus R.I.P. because without them we would not have had the twinning. Over the years Betty was well known for her hard work in bringing people together, most notably her involvement with the Town Twinning project in different roles over the years.

“We also remember at this time all those members who are no longer with us from Locquirec and Drumshanbo. We appreciate also the work of Francis Le Scur and Yves Paris and all past committee members of Locquirec who have made this town twinning a strong and vibrant union,” said Breda.

“This town twinning week not only connects us to Locquirec, it also makes our community stronger and shows with good backing and support what can be achieved.

“A special word of thanks to all the hardworking committee and also to the following who put in so much of their own time and worked so hard at the Sailing Centre, Phyllis Moran, Mickey Lynch, Mary Logan, Fiona McKiernan, Sheila and Paschal Mooney, Anne and Andrew Boyle, Bridie, John and Aaron Gray, Bernie, Ian and Dara Woods, Patricia Gilroy, Sean Wynne, Carmel and Elenore Barnes.

“A special thanks to our host families who opened up their homes to welcome our friends from Locquirec.

“To the following without your support we would not be able to have our town twinning: Renee & Seamus English, Bernie & Joe Molloy, Nessa & Margaret Campbell, Sean & Mary Nolan, Patricia Gilroy, Lough Allen Sailing Centre, Sean Wynne, Adrian Fox, Patrick Flynn, Bernie & Ian Woods, Phyllis Moran, Kitia Benedetti & Gian Castello, Marion & Mickey Lynch, Jenny & Enda McGloin, Anne & Andrew Boyle, Anna McTiernan & Paddy McDonagh, Maureen & Seamus Heron and Bridie & John Gray.

“To all sponsors, to Leitrim County Council for their sponsorship , to Batty and Jacqui Gibbons and all the staff of Centra in Drumshanbo, to Karl Scollan and all the staff in Gala Supermarket, Sinead and Paschal Gillard from Jenny’s Bakery Drumshanbo, Mary Logan, from Logan’s Bakery.

“For all those who prepared excellent food Anne Boyle, Mary Logan, Berni & Ian Woods, Nessa Campbell & Staff, Henry Sorahan & Staff, Batty Gibbons & P.J. O’Donnell and Annemarie & Niall McManus and all the staff of the Lough Allen Spa Hotel.

“To Paschal Mooney who acted as MC on the night, Sabina McLoughlin, who acted as translator, Declan McGovern and Mary Walsh who acted as guides, Mickey Clerkin, Camillus Keogh, Brid O’Keeffe Paul Wynne provided music on the night. The All Ireland Community Games champions set dancers from Drumshanbo and their parents, Mossie Martin and his students at Drumshanbo Vocational school and to all the musicians a special thanks especially to Kitia Benedetti and Gian Castello for organising the music groups.

“Finally to Matthew Boyle for his media presentation on the night.”