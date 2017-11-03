C'mon and take a bite - it's national sandwich day in Leitrim

Today, National Sandwich Day, (3rd November – the Earl of Sandwich’s Birthday) the humble sandwich, the staple lunch for thousands of school goers and workers daily, is getting a revamp. The recent research from the Irish Universities Nutrition Alliance (IUNA) says that sliced pan can contribute to a healthy balanced diet and the Irish Bread Bakers Association wants to know what sandwiches the people of Ireland are eating.

Food technologist Oonagh Monahan, speaking about the IUNA report says that “there are so many untruths about sliced bread in Ireland that are totally unfounded. The research states that sliced bread can contribute to a healthy, balanced diet. It’s an affordable, nutritious food, that has been consumed for thousands of years. It is low in fat, low in sugar and is a good source of carbohydrates, vitamins, calcium, iron, protein, fibre, and folic acid.”

“Like all good foods, bread should be an important part in everyone’s diet. But unlike all foods, bread is such good value and is an inexpensive source of many of the nutrients our bodies need, whatever your age. It is one of the most nutritionally valuable foods that money can buy,” concluded Oonagh.

To celebrate National Sandwich Day the Irish Bread Bakers Association are offering the chance to win one of 5 sandwich makers by tweeting what is your favourite sandwich. To be in with a chance of winning one of these sandwich makers please tweet your sandwich recipe to @BreadBakersIrl